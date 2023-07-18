KNSG declares Wednesday public holiday for Islamic New Year

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Kano State Government has declared tomorrow Wednesday, 19th July, 2023 a work – free day to mark the beginning of the 1445 Islamic (Hijrah) new year.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner of Information Baba Halilu Dantiye on behalf of Governor Abba Kabir Yusif.

The Governor who congratulated Muslims around the world on the dawn of the new Islamic year, enjoined the civil servants and the people in the state to pray for peace and tranquility as well as economic development of our dear state and the country at large.

The Governor also called on people to live their lives based on the teachings of Islam and practice the virtues of kindness, love and tolerance as exemplified by our Holy prophet Muhammad peace be upon him.