Kiss-a-thon immoral, unhealthy, can’t hold in Ekiti – State Govt

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Government on Wednesday described the 3-day kiss-a-thon being planned by a certain group in the state, as immoral and unhealthy, saying such event can not hold in the state.

The event meant to set a Guiness World Record, was scheduled to hold in one of the hospitality outlets in the State.

A statement by Adelusi A.L, on behalf of Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism, which was made available to journalists in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday, stated that such event was absurd, immoral and capable of denigrating the image of Ekiti.

The Ministry therefore called on members of Ekiti State Hoteliers’ Association, to effectively monitor their outlets against being used negatively to cause embarrassment to the government and people of Ekiti State.

The statement reads in part, “The attention of the State Government has been drawn to a planned hosting of “Kiss-a- thon” in Ekiti State.

“According to information at the disposal of this Ministry, kiss-a-thon, a 3- day kissing marathon event, has been scheduled to hold on 7th of July, 2023 at one of the hospitality outlets in the State. This event is said to be planned towards setting a Guinness World Record.

“Kiss-a-thon” as an event is not only absurd, unhealthy, immoral and capable of denigrating the image of the state, it is a programme that runs counter to the values of the people of the state and therefore capable of plunging our Youths morally backward. In view of the foregoing, the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism hereby prohibits the hosting of such event or any other events like it in any facility that wishes to continue to operate lawfully in Ekiti State.

“Sequel to the above, you are hereby requested to convey the content of this Notice to the members of Ekiti State Hoteliers’ Association to effectively monitor their outlets against being used negatively to cause embarrassment to the Government and People of Ekiti State.”