Umuahia Keke rider kills girlfriend in fight over s3x

By Steve Oko

Residents of Umuahia, the Abia State capital were, Friday, thrown into confusion when a 24-year-old commercial tricycle operator, simply identified as Chigozie, was nabbed with the corpse of his girlfriend, while he was attempting to dump the body in the bush.

The suspect, who hails from Ajata Ibeku in Umuahia North Local Government Area of the state, claimed that his late lover died in a minor dispute between them when she turned down his request for sex.

Luck, however, ran out on him when some eagle-eyed local youths caught him as he was about to dispose of the corpse of his girlfriend known as Beauty.

But for the timely intervention of the Police, the suspect would have been lynched by a mob.

She said she was not ready – Suspect

On how it happened, the suspect said that he demanded sex from his girlfriend in the evening when she visited him, but she declined, saying she was not ready.

Her reluctance, according to him, led to a little struggle between them and she accidentally hit her head on the wall and slumped.

He admitted that he and the victim, who hailed from Oboro in Ikwuano Local Government Area had dated for two years.

Meanwhile, youths from the area who saw him with the corpse and suspected foul play trailed him to the bush where he wanted to dump the body, and accosted him.

They later took the corpse to the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, where she was confirmed dead on arrival.

A local source, who begged not to be mentioned, said: “We decided to follow him without his notice until he entered inside the bush to dump the body. Then we caught him red-handed.”

Another source said: “She was his girlfriend and they were fighting. Suddenly, she tripped and hit her face on the floor.The guy didn’t remove any body part.”

Attempts to extract a response from the police were unsuccessful as the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, in the state, Maureen Chinaka, did not pick up calls to her phone.