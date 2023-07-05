Kebbi South lawmaker calls for urgent action over insecurity

Senator Garba Maidoki

The lawmaker representing Kebbi South senatorial district, Garba Maidoki, on Tuesday moved a motion on insecurity in Kenbi South and other parts of the country.

Maidoki, at the floor of the Senate, expressed displeasure at the reoccurring attacks of innocent citizens in his constituency and other parts of the country.

Addressing his constituents after the session, the vibrant first-term lawmaker said: “Our safety and peace are of utmost importance, and it is my duty to advocate for effective measures to combat this challenge.

“In recent times, our community has faced numerous security threats that have disrupted our daily lives and hindered progress.

“The increasing incidents of banditry, kidnappings, and other criminal activities have left our people in fear and distress. It is time to take a stand and work towards a safer future for all.”

Speaking on the motion, he said, “During the session, I passionately presented our concerns, emphasising the urgent need for enhanced security measures in Kebbi South.

“I highlighted the importance of collaboration between the government, security agencies and our community members to address this issue effectively.

“I am pleased to share that my motion received overwhelming support from my esteemed colleagues in the Senate.

“This encouraging response demonstrates the collective commitment to finding lasting solutions to our security challenges.”

He further resolved to work tirelessly in collaboration with relevant stakeholders to ensure that the necessary resources, manpower, and strategies are deployed to combat insecurity in his constituency.

“I will be engaging with security agencies, community leaders, and other stakeholders to devise comprehensive plans that prioritise the safety and well-being of our people,” he pledged to his consitients, while enjoining them to actively participate in developing Kebbi South as this is crucial in building a greater Kebbi South.”