Kebbi Gov urges Chief Judge to decongest prisons

Kebbi governor, Idris

Gov. Nasir Idris on Saturday enjoined the Acting Chief Judge of Kebbi, Justice Umar Abubakar to decongest prisons in the state.

He gave the admonition while swearing in the state’s Acting Grand Khadi, Khadi Sadiq Umar-Muktar who succeeded retiring Khadi Tukur Sani-Argungu.

The governor said the admonition became necessary because of complaints about prison congestion in the state.

Idris tasked Umar-Muktar on justice, equity and fairness to all and observed that his choice was based on his records.

The governor assured that his administration would do everything possible to make judiciary workers happy.

While promising to operate an open-door policy, he said his administration would welcome advice, suggestions and constructive criticism to bring positive development to the state.

“Going by my background, I am a teacher; a unionist and a labour leader who grew from local government level to state chairman and to become president of the largest trade union in Africa,’’ he said.

The governor assured that he would transform the state capital from “a glorified local government headquarters to a full-fledged state capital’’. (NAN)