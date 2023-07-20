Kazeem lauds Wigwe over Access Bank Educational initiative in North

Fashion Entrepreneur Kazeem Tanimu has commended the Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc Mr Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe over his educational initiative in northern Nigeria.

Kazeem in an interview said the Access bank, UNICEF and Fifth Chukker partnership under Herbert Wigwe has been impactful to thousands of children in the northern area of Nigeria .



He noted that Herbert Wigwe educational initiative has been able to reduced the rate of out of school Children and has strengthened the educational system which has made education more interesting for the children and parents .



He added that the educational initiative by Herbert will unlocks a brighter future for the children in northern Nigeria.



“Today I want to appreciate the CEO of Access Holdings Plc Mr Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe for his commitment to give back to the people through educational initiative.



“I am aware of the new initiative of building 100 classrooms that will accommodate over 10,000 out of school students.



“The Access bank institution led by Herbert has over the years reduced the rate of out of school children which has made education easy for the people in northern Nigeria.



“We are not unaware of the difficulties faced by the people in term of accessing education.



“Millions of children are out of school in the northern part of this country and seeing this initiative, we are excited and grateful to access bank led by Herbert for committing their resources in ensuring that out of school children are giving the best quality education that will bring the needed change.



“I have seen over 10,000 classrooms capacity built by Access bank, UNICEF and Fifth Chukker partnership that is well equipped with facilities that are conducive for teaching and learning.



“This initiative is worth emulating by well meaning Nigerians . “ he said