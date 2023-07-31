Katsina govt to distribute 36,100 bags of maize to citizens

Gov Umaru Dikko Radda

By Ogalah Ibrahim

To cushion the hardship induced by the removal of fuel subsidy and increase in the pump price of petrol, the Katsina State Government has ordered the purchase of grains for immediate distribution to citizens of the State.

Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, the Chief Press Secretary, CPS, to Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, in a statement, disclosed that the State Government has directed the 34 local government areas in the State to purchase 36,100 maize bags for distribution to residents of their LGs, free of charge.

The Katsina Governor gave the directives at the Katsina Government House yesterday when he received the followers and executives of the opposition New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP, from the three Senatorial Zones of the State, who were led by Senator Abdu Yandoma.

Governor Radda, while welcoming the new APC members, said the Katsina Government will also order extra consignments of rice, maize and fertilizer from the Federal Government, for distribution to people and farmers in the State.

“We are taking this progressive action to assiduously cushion the hardship of our people, which was induced by the removal of the subsidy on petroleum products and fuel price hike,” he said.

The Governor, who said his administration is determined to better the lot of Katsina masses, solicited for the support of all and sundry towards fulfilling his campaign promises.

Assuring the decampees that they will be carried along in the scheme of things by the ruling APC government in the State, Governor Radda directed the 34 Katsina local governments’ party chairmen to work hand in hand with the NNPP defectors.

The State APC Chairman, Alhaji Sani Aliyu Daura, assured that the ex-NNPP supporters will be treated equally with other card-carrying members of the ruling party.

According to Daura, the new APC members joined their party because of the commitment already displayed by Governor Radda towards changing Katsina’s narrative.

On his part, the former State Chairman of the NNPP, Alhaji Sani Liti Yan Kwani, who was once the Majority Leader of the State House of Assembly, said their resolve to dump their opposition party for the APC, was necessitated by the inspiring leadership Governor Radda is already offering to citizens of Katsina.

He urged the Governor to revive the economic zone in the State, so as to attract more business partners and outlets.

Sen. Yandoma, who also spoke at the occasion, maintained that their ex-NNPP supporters were not enticed to join the ruling party in the State.