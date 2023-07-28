Katsina gov approves ₦2.7bn for construction of 75 secondary schools

Umaru Dikko Radda

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Towards fulfilling some of his campaign pledges on education, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, has approved the release of ₦2.7 billion (₦2,737,603) for the construction of seventy five (75) Junior and Secondary Schools, across all the 34 Local Government Areas of Katsina State.

The construction is supported by the World Bank AGILE Project, aims to enhance secondary school education opportunities for adolescent girls in the state.

A statement by Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, the Chief Press Secretary, CPS, to the Katsina Governor, however, indicates that the said amount represents 20 percent initial advance payment to the contractors.

According to the statement, Mal. Radda authorized the contractors to complete the entire project within 12 months.

“Without a doubt, this capital project will significantly boost education in Katsina State,” Radda disclosed in the statement.