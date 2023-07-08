Katsina announces recruitment exams to employ 7,000 teachers

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina State Government says plans are underway to conduct recruitment examinations to employ 7,000 teachers across the state.

The initiative is part of the commitment of Malam Dikko Radda’s led administration to enhance the quality of education and ensure that qualified and competent educators are entrusted with shaping the future of students in the state.

The Deputy Governor of Katsina State, Malam Faruk Lawal Jobe, made the disclosure in his office while inaugurating the committee responsible for conducting the recruitment examinations.

Jobe highlighted the scope of the exercise, which he said encompasses the following two categories of candidates: 5,000 NCE/Diploma holders currently teaching in primary schools and 2,000 graduates serving as teachers in secondary schools.

The Katsina Deputy Governor explained that the adopted recruit recruitment process has become needful considering the recent hasty employment of 3,889 teachers by the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

According to Jobe, the recruitment exercise will ensure that only competent and qualified candidates are absorbed into the teaching service. He assured that rigorous methods will be employed throughout the recruitment processes to uphold fairness and integrity.

Earlier, the Secretary to the Government of the State, Architect Ahmad Musa Dangiwa, introduced the committee members and the educational consultancy firm entrusted with the task of preparing the examinations. Arc. Dangiwa urged the committee members to execute their duties with utmost fairness and impartiality.

The committee chaired by Dr. Sabi’u Ɗahiru, has Lurwanu Haruna Gona as its Secretary. They have four weeks to conduct and submit report on the recruitment exercise.