Katsina airport expansion: Gov Radda orders prompt compensation to land owners

Umaru Dikko Radda

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Governor of Katsina State, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, PhD, has ordered the immediate payment of compensation to land owners for the kick-off of the massive expansion of the Umaru Musa Yar’adua International Airport in Katsina by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

According to his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, Gov. Radda made this known on Friday when he paid an official visit to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace, Dr Emmanuel Meribole.

“I have already directed the release of payment for compensation of land owners with immediate effect for the project to kick off in no-distance time and to enable the contractors to be on site for the project to take off,” Radda said.

The Katsina Governor thanked the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace for locating the project in Katsina State, describing it as a dream come true for those who have waited for so long to witness the landmark achievement.

Likewise, Radda expressed his profound gratitude and unalloyed appreciation to the immediate past Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari; and former Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika for their support towards the desired objective of upgrading the Umaru Musa Yaradua Airport to International Standard.

On his part, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Emmanuel Meribole, congratulated the Governor on his success in the last concluded election. He expressed his satisfaction with the quick policy directive carried out by the Governor aimed at compensating the affected people for the project to kick off.

It would be recalled that the immediate past administration of Aminu Bello Masari had allocated the land for the expansion of the Yar’adua International Airport.

The multi-billion naira project slated for completion in 12 month would create about 1,500 jobs for residents of the state. It has the following four departments: the fire truck maintenance, the terminal building, the cargo centre and the pavement.