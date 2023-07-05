Kassim Afegbua Stood behind Tinubu and Akpabio on their quest for Power

By John Mayaki

Prince Kassim Afegbua has been a steadfast advocate for the emergence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the leader of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Senator President Godswill Akpabio as the 10th National Assembly Chairman and Senate President. Known as a prominent member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from Okpella and a former Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Edo State, Kassim Afegbua tirelessly championed the cause of zoning the presidency to the South South within his former party.



When the PDP disregarded the principle of zoning and awarded its presidential ticket to Alh. Atiku Abubakar from the North after President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure, Afegbua stood firm in his support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Despite facing threats, insults, and attempts to silence him, Afegbua fearlessly defended the need for power to shift to the South in the interest of fairness and political equilibrium.



Afegbua went beyond words and took action to actualize his convictions. Even after the APC candidate emerged victorious, he remained actively involved in the realization of the Akpabio project. Through press conferences, articles, and engagements with Nigerians in Diaspora, Afegbua advocated for the zoning of the Senate Presidency to the South-South. Today, he can proudly say that he stood his ground, fought for what he believed in, and emerged victorious.



In Afegbua’s perspective, the emergence of Bola Tinubu through the APC has brought justice to the South, a judgment that the PDP denied. In line with the position of APC Northern Governors, he believes that the 2023 presidency should be reserved for a Southern candidate to ensure geopolitical balance. It is worth noting that some power figures in the PDP, who previously condemned zoning, are now seeking a Southern candidate for Vice President, which highlights the double standards and hypocrisy among certain PDP chieftains who secretly supported Alhaji Atiku Abubakar against the established order.



Afegbua holds the view that the Southern electorate has a wide range of qualified candidates to choose from, particularly Bola Tinubu being dominant figure among others. He praises Tinubu as not only a formidable candidate but also someone who has built and sustained alliances across various socio-political divides in the country. Unlike Atiku Abubakar, who tends to abandon his loyal supporters during critical times, Tinubu has demonstrated loyalty and support for his followers. Afegbua believes that Atiku Abubakar will likely retreat to Dubai after his defeat in 2023. Alongside being a seasoned politician with a successful track record in political battles, Bola Tinubu is a pan-Nigerian figure who embraces liberalism and transcends tribal divides. The APC’s choice of Tinubu as their candidate is commendable as it aligns with the aspirations of geopolitical balance, selecting a trusted and experienced leader.



As an APC chieftain from Okpella, Afegbua maintains his earlier stance that after President Buhari, it is in the best interest of Nigeria to have a Southerner succeed him, a sentiment shared by the APC Northern Governors. Those who manipulated the PDP convention through deceit and betrayal will face significant challenges during the upcoming campaigns. Injustice cannot yield justice, and those who sow political turmoil will reap the whirlwind in the election process. Bola Tinubu, the APC candidate, stands in a league of his own, and underestimating him would be at one’s own peril. In the coming days, I will make my position known, emphasizing that my unwavering support for a Southern presidency remains unequivocal and unassailable.

I must acknowledge the hard work of this politician hailing from Edo North, Kassim Afegbua, and his commendable efforts. His dedication to promoting good governance, a united Nigeria, and the principles of equity deserves recognition from all who share these ideals. Afegbua’s relentless pursuit of justice and his commitment to the rise of Tinubu and Akpabio exemplify the power of conviction and the determination to effect positive change.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, it is crucial to acknowledge the contributions of individuals like Kassim Afegbua, who strive to shape a better future for their nation. Their efforts, along with the collective voices of citizens advocating for fairness and unity, can pave the way for a stronger, more inclusive Nigeria.

Kassim Afegbua’s unwavering commitment to the cause he believes in serves as an inspiration to others. In a time when political dynamics often shift and loyalties waver, Afegbua has remained steadfast in his support for the Southern presidency and the emergence of capable leaders like Bola Tinubu and Akpabio.

His tireless advocacy for zoning and the need for equitable representation has resonated with many who yearn for a balanced political landscape. Afegbua’s efforts to rally support and engage in public discourse, both within and outside his party, demonstrate his deep-rooted belief in the importance of fair representation and the power of the South-South region.

Afegbua’s contributions to the political discourse and his unwavering commitment to his convictions have left a lasting impact. His determination to fight against injustice, hypocrisy, and double standards serves as a reminder that individuals can make a difference when they stand up for what they believe is right.

As Nigeria moves forward and navigates the complexities of its political landscape, voices like Kassim Afegbua’s will continue to play a vital role in shaping the nation’s future. The legacy of his advocacy for a Southern presidency and his championing of leaders like Bola Tinubu will not be forgotten, and his contributions to good governance, a united Nigeria, and equity will serve as a guiding light for others who seek to create positive change.

In conclusion, Kassim Afegbua’s unwavering determination, his advocacy for a Southern presidency, and his support for the emergence of leaders like Bola Tinubu and Godswill Akpabio demonstrate the power of conviction and the impact one individual can make in shaping the political landscape of Nigeria. His commitment to good governance, unity, and equity should be commended and serves as an inspiration for others to actively engage in the pursuit of a better and more inclusive future for all Nigerians.