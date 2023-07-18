Kanu sacks Enyimba’s coaches, saves Finidi

Nigeria Premier League champions, Enyimba have announced the sacking of their Board and technical crew except coach George Finidi.

Kanu said last night they were asked to re-apply for their positions within the next 48 hours if they want to continue in their role.

“We told everyone to re-apply except Finidi. The coach has done well and will stay to continue his good job.

“Finidi is our coach and we are happy with him,” he added.

Finidi guided the Aba giants to a historic ninth NPL title less than a month ago.

The former Nigeria international was in charge of Enyimba for two seasons.

The Abia State Government recently appointed former Super Eagles captain, Nwankwo Kanu, as new chairman of the club.

Kanu and Finidi were teammates during their playing days at Dutch club, Ajax Amsterdam.