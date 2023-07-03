Kano to enhance industry, security, other initiatives – Gov Yusuf

Abba Yusuf

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has affirmed his administration’s determination to enhance industrialization, energy, security, and climate change initiatives in the state.

This commitment was expressed during a courtesy visit by participants of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, who are in Kano as part of their study tour.

Represented by his Deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, Governor Abba congratulated the participants of the Senior Executive Course (SEC) 45 for their involvement in the program.

He eagerly awaits their report and has assured that the state government will diligently implement their findings and recommendations to bolster the state’s industrialization, energy, security, and climate change status.

The Director General of NIPSS, Professor Ayo Omotayo, leading the delegation, expressed gratitude to Governor Abba for the warm reception.

He said “Our primary objective in Kano is to engage with key stakeholders involved in industrialization”.

The group seeks to analyze and identify challenges faced by industries in Kano State, particularly in areas such as power and climate change, with a focus on understanding their impact on the lives of ordinary citizens. Their aim is to develop intervention strategies accordingly.

Dr. Baffa Abdullahi Bichi, the Secretary to the State Government, extended his appreciation to NIPSS for selecting Kano State as one of the seven states for their study tour.

He assured the delegation that the state government would provide all necessary support and resources to facilitate their research, ensuring the generation of valuable findings for effective implementation within the state.

Comptroller of Immigration and SEC 45 participant, Franka Nwaneka, expressed gratitude to the Kano state government and its people for the warm welcome.

Nwaneka pledged to utilize their utmost abilities and capacities during the study tour to produce fruitful results.

The event concluded with the presentation of souvenirs to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf on behalf of the participants, received by his Deputy, Comr. Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo.