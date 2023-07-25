Kano Senatorial seat: Tribunal upholds Hanga’s victory

By Bashir Bello

KANO—The National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Kano, yesterday upheld the victory of Senator Rufai Hanga of New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, as duly elected senator representing Kano Central senatorial district.

Recall that the All Progressive Congress, APC candidate in the just concluded general elections, Abdulsalam Zaura had filed a petition against the NNPP and it’s candidate, Rufai Hanga before the Tribunal, praying the tribunal to set aside Hanga’s election victory and declare him as the winner of the polls.

Delivering the judgment, the three man panel led by Justice I. P. Chima dismissed the petition filed by Zaura challenging the NNPP candidate’s victory.

Justice Chima stated that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, was right to have declared Hanga winner of the election since NNPP fulfilled the 14 days window period to perfect the replacement of Hanga’s name with Malam Ibrahim Shekarau.

The tribunal insisted that failure of INEC to replace Hanga’s name despite the judgment of the supreme court is not known in the face of the law.

The Tribunal however awarded N600, 000 against the petitioner for wasting the time of Hanga and NNPP.