Kano residents laments hardship as petrol hits N620 per litre

By Bashir Bello

Residents of Kano have continued to lament untold hardship over the sudden hike in petrol prices hits N620 per litre in the state.

Our correspondent who went round some areas in the metropolis observed some filing stations under lock while other few dispensing had long queues.

The long queues could not be unconnected to panic buying of the product among motorists.

At Aliko filing stations along Hotoro road, motorists were observed on long queues trying to purchase the product as they lament the hardship inflicted on them following the price hike.

A motorist, Yahaya Abubakar, said he rushed to the filing stations to fuel his car before the prices were adjusted but was not lucky as he got the fuel for N620.

“I got wind that the filing station was dispensing at N540 and I rushed down before they adjusted the pump price but unfortunately I got there and had to buy it for N620.

“The marketers should fear God because there is no justification for the increase because this is an old stock they are selling. Why the sudden increase? Take for instance, you bought a product for N50 and you are selling for N60. Nobody is saying you should not make profit. But where you bought product for N50 and selling for N60 and along the line you have not exhausted the sold stock and then there was increment and you suddenly adjusted the price to N70. You are not just,” Abubakar said.

Another motorist, Isiyaku Ahmed said he would resort to use of tricycle for his daily activities and running around.

“I still have some fuel that will take up to Thursday. I just wanted to top my car. Maybe I will resort to use of tricycle instead of driving my car around for my day to day activities,” Ahmed stated.

Meanwhile, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN were yet to issue official statement on the development as at the time of filing the report.