Kano Police threatens to declare 16 thugs wanted

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Kano State Police Command has on Thursday invited 16 thugs to report themselves at the nearest police station or face being declared wanted for failure to comply.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel made the announcement while parading 108 suspects, including 57 thugs, arrested by the command within a period of 3 weeks.

CP Gumel told the thugs to report themselves as soon as possible for their own interest or a chance to repent as the state government has refurbished the reformatory centre in Kiru LGA of the state to help them turn a new life.

He gave the names of the thugs invited as follows; Burakita of Dorayi Karama quarters, Messi of Kan Tudun Dala, Dan Boss of Dala Makabarta, Ado Runtu of Tudun Fulani, Bachirawa quarters, Baffa killer of Mazaunnar Tanko Quarters, Kamilu Duna of Afakawa qtrs., Chile Mai Doki of Tudun Fulani, Bachirawa Qtrs., Uzaifa of Unguwar Yola qtrs., and Bahago of Makabarta Kuka Bulukiya qtrs.

Others include Nazifi Nanaso of Zango qtrs., Sharu Gambo of Sharifai qtrs., Sharu Ali of Sharifai qtrs., Ma’aruf Goma of Hanga qtrs, Hantar Daba of Kwanar Disu qtrs, Nasiru Naso of Kofar Wambai Qtrs. and Zubairu Mai Dala of Yalwa qtrs Dala.

The Police Commissioner however solicited for the support and cooperation of the Ward Heads where the suspects are located to help the police in identifying them.

“Some of the thugs are tired of the act and want to repent, but finding it difficult to detach themselves because of threats from their group members. In order to protect themselves, they chose to harm themselves. We are inviting them in their own interest to report themselves to the nearest police station as soon as possible or else will be declared wanted, and get them arrested at all costs and get them prepared for full wrath of the law.

“Our eyes are now focusing on the emerging thuggery (Daba) activities, especially within Kano Metropolis. Going forward on this we have set out operational strategies with robust intelligence gathering on the early warning signs and our assets are already in place towards surmounting all forms of the underlying crimes and criminality around the state,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police however vowed that criminals will have no hiding place in Kano State while advising them to repent in their own interest or leave the State completely as no stone will be left unturned by the police.

“Reiteratively, we shall continue to match our words with actions until all criminally minded people in the State sheathe their swords and change for good, otherwise, they will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law. “A word is enough for the wise,” CP Gumel however declared.