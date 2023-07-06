Kano govt withdraws suit stopping investigation of Ganduje alleged Dollar video

Ganduje

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Kano state government has filed a notice of withdrawal of a suit, before Federal High Court Kano, against Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seeking to stop it from further inviting, investigating or interrogating the immediate past Governor of Kano state Abdullahi Ganduje.

Further more, the Executive Chairman and Director Finance, SUBEB as well as the Accountant General of Kano State, would testify on the Vedio clips of alleged bribery allegation against former Governor of the state.

In a notice of discontinuance with the case, instituted by Mrs Amina Yusuf Yargaya, Solicitor General Kano State Ministry for Justice, the application is brought pursuant to Order 50 of the Federal High Court Civil Procedure Rules 2019 as amended.

This information is contained in a letter signed by the Kano Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Haruna Isa Dederi, dated 4th July, 2023, and addressed to Sanusi Musa, SAN

”We write to notify you that Kano State Government and the Attorney General of Kano State wish to debrief you of the earlier instructions, given to you to handle the case NO: FHC/ KN/71/2023 between Attorney General of Kano State and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“You and your team members are therefore instructed not to take any further steps on the matter, either by appearing in court or filing any processes in respect of the case” the Kano Attorney General concluded.

It could be recalled, that Kano state government under the former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, through Ministry of Justice issued a fiat instrument to Sanusi Musa, SAN, from Aliyu & Musa Legal Practitioner, a law firm to institute the case, seeking to restrain EFCC to investigate the controversial dollar video.

However, the new Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, instructed the Ministry under the present Attorney General to discontinue the case.

Earlier, the Federal High Court in Abuja has restrained the defendant, (EFCC) from taking any further step in respect of the invitation, interrogation and investigation of Executive Chairman, Director of State Universal Basic Education, (SUBEB) and Accountant General of Kano State in connection with the video clips of bribery allegations against Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the immediate past governor of Kano State.