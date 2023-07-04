Kano Govt vows to reclaim encroached cattle routes, grazing reserve lands

Herdsmen along with their cows wait for buyers at Kara Cattle Market in Lagos, Nigeria, on April 10, 2019. – Kara cattle market in Agege, Lagos is one of the largest of West Africa receiving thousands of cows weekly due to the massive consumption of meat in Lagos area. (Photo / AFP)

By Bashir Bello

The Kano State Government has vowed to reclaim all cattle routes and grazing reserve lands that have been encroached upon or allocated by the previous administration.

The State’s Commissioner of Lands and Physical Planning, Aliyu Kibiya, stated this during his inaugural press briefing after assuming office.

Kibiya emphasized that the encroached lands would be reclaimed and returned for there intended purposes and rightful owners.

He stated that such encroachments have contributed to unnecessary conflicts between herders and farmers.

According to him, “We have received numerous reports from all 44 local government areas about encroachments on cattle routes and grazing reserve lands. This is why herders now roam major roads with their cattle and share the roads with cars. It is also responsible for the unnecessary clashes between herders and farmers because the cattle need to graze, but unfortunately, the grazing reserves have been allocated to someone else.

“We will do our utmost to reclaim all the encroached cattle routes and grazing reserve lands. We will improve rearing and farming activities, ensure adequate security, and address conflicts between herders and farmers,” he added.

The Commissioner also took the opportunity to assure individuals whose lands were forcefully taken or government lands converted for personal use that the government would reclaim the lands for public use.