Kano govt to sponsor 1100 students to study abroad

Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Kano state government has completed plans to commence sponsorship of 1100 tertiary education students both home and abroad in the first phase of it’s scholarship program.

This was made public by the state’s Commissioner for Higher Education Dr Yusuf Kofar Mata at a press conference in Kano on Tuesday.

The Commissioner who also doubles as the Secretary of the Kano State Committee for the Restoration of Policy on Scholarship meant to sponsor best performing students, explained that his committee has since screened 800 students among the over 1200 applications it received.

Addressing newsmen, the commissioner stated that the committee is still inviting and screening applicants and details of the recommendation will be issued very soon.

“Accordingly, before the commencement of its assignment, the committee assessed, discussed and acknowledged with deep appreciation on the robust nature of the previous sponsorship which resulted in transforming and uplifting of good people of Kano State in various areas of human endeavours.

“The benefit and Impact of the programme spread widely particularly in the education, health, Information Technology and entrepreneurship among other sectors with key reference to the several beneficiaries whose are now supporting social, health, political and economic development within and outside the state.

“Thus, the Committee has so far received and recorded application from over One Thousand Two Hundred (1200) Invited and screened over Eight Hundred (800+) Number of applicants, consisting of classified and unclassified Degree holders.

“The committee is still inviting and screening the applicants until all the applicants are attended to and then details of the recommendation would be reported in due course” the Commissioner stated.

The commissioner, who is also a beneficiary of the Kano state scholarship program under former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso stated that the projects provides students with opportunities to widen their exposure by meeting and intermingling with people from the larger world community.

He added that the benefit of this to the development of Kano state cannot be overestimated.