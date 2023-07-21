Kano govt suspends three secondary school principals

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Kano State government has ordered the immediate suspension of three principals of public secondary schools for dereliction of duty.

The schools affected are Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS) Dawanau, Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS) Kwa and G.A.S.S. Dawanau all in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of the state.

The State Commissioner for Education, Umar Haruna Doguwa announced this Friday morning shortly after visiting the schools between 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. where he found that the affected principals have not reported at their duty posts.

From the checks he conducted, all of the three officers have routinely absconded from work on Fridays, for quite some time.

“This administration will not condone truancy, lateness or any form of official misconduct, therefore, these principals are suspended forthwith”, he said.

The Commissioner futher directed that new and competent principals be posted to the three schools immediately, to ensure that academic activities are not disrupted.

Umar Doguwa also directed that four teachers at GGSS Kwa and two at GASS Dawanau be queried for truancy.

“The action of these principals and teachers depicts unseriousness. We are a serious government and we will not allow uncommitted people to ruin our plans for education”, he warned.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner has directed that the the Principal of G.G.S.S. Harbau, Tsanyawa local government, be rewarded for her diligence.