Kano Govt kicks off polio vaccination

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State has reaffirmed the commitment of his administration in the fight against the polio virus in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Malam Ibrahim Shauibu, on Saturday in Kano.

Yusuf made this pledge during the official launch of polio vaccination in Gabasawa Local Government Area on Saturday.

Represented by his deputy, Alhaji Aminu Gwarzo, the governor expressed concern over the resurgence of polio in 26 states of the federation, including Kano state.

Yusuf disclosed that the decision to start the campaign in Gabasawa was due to its having the highest ratio of unvaccinated children in the state, as per health reports.

He said that already International donors, WHO, UNICEF, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the African Field Epidemiology Network, Clinton Health Access Initiative, Dangote Foundation, and the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, have provided resources to support the ongoing fight against the Polio Virus.

Yusuf also renewed the commitment of the state government towards providing state-of-the-art equipment to all state-owned heath institutions.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Abubakar Labaran, urged parents to cooperate and ensure their children receive proper vaccination.

He also announced that the Kano Primary Health Care Development Agency would begin distributing syringes for vaccination across the 44 council areas.

Labaran however appealed to the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency to provide more vaccines to the state, not only for under-5 children but also for over 20 million people, including pregnant women.

The Emir of Gaya, Alhaji Aliyu Abdulkadir, represented by the District Head of Gabasawa, Alhaji Sani Dawaki, appreciated the state government for launching the exercise in the area.

Abdulkadir however appealed to the state government to provide more manpower to the general hospital in the area to ensure quality healthcare delivery. (NAN)