Kano Fire Service saves 26 lives, N17m property in one month

The Kano State Fire Service said it saved 26 lives and property worth N17 million from 22 fire outbreaks recorded in June.

This is contained in a statement by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Service, Saminu Abdullahi, on Tuesday in Kano.

Abdullahi disclosed that nine persons died, while property worth N6.7 million were destroyed by fire during the period.

“The Service responded to 18 rescue calls and four false alarms from residents of the state,” he said.

The spokesman advised general public to handle fire with care and continue to clear their drainage to avoid unforeseen circumstances.(NAN)