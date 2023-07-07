Kano anti-graft agency invites Ganduje over alleged dollar video

•Says investigation proves video not doctored

•As state govt withdraws suit stopping investigation

By Abdulmumin Murtala

Kano Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, PCACC, has extended an invitation to former governor of the state, Abdullahi Ganduje, over the controversial viral dollar video to appear before it within seven days.

This came as the state government also withdrew from court the suit which Ganduje took to court, while still in office, to challenge his investigation over the allegation.

Chairman of the commission, Muhyi Rimingado, who disclosed this to newsmen in Kano yesterday, explained that an invitation letter had since been extended to the former governor to provide answers to questions on the alleged corruption allegations against him.

He said the commission had jurisdiction to investigate corruption cases on people across all walks of life.

“We have a forensic arrangement with experts to analyse the video and would do everything possible to investigate the matter and any other issue regarding corruption in Kano.

“Following up on our pledge to follow due process as usual in the investigation of the alleged bribery videos (also known as dollar videos) involving the former governor of Kano state, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

“The commission is expecting the former governor to appear before it next week to have the opportunity to clear his name in the ongoing investigation.

“I have signed a letter to invite him for questioning at the commission next week because this is what the law says and we will provide ample opportunity for him to defend himself. said Muhyi.

“There is what the law provides, the law is coercive in nature, it compels obedience. The law doesn’t lobby you to come and do certain things.

“There are procedures and we will follow all the necessary steps to do what is needful,” Rimingado stated.

He said also that forensic examination experts had confirmed to him that the viral video which depicted Ganduje allegedly receiving graft from contractors was not doctored.

Rimingado, who disclosed this while responding to questions from participants at a one-day public dialogue on anti-corruption crusade in Kano Wednesday, noted that within the first month in office, a former commissioner who served under Governor Ganduje had been arrested and was being grilled on allegation of N1 billion fraud.

He reaffirmed the commitment of PCACC to recover public funds stolen by individuals to the tune of N100 billion and called on the public to play their roles in reducing corruption in the society.

However, former Commission for Information and Internal Affairs in the state, Muhammad Garba, told newsmen yesterday that the former governor was yet to receive the letter of invitation.

Kano govt withdraws suit stopping investigation of Ganduje alleged Dollar video

Meanwhile, Kano State government has filed a notice of withdrawal of a suit before Federal High Court, Kano, against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, seeking to stop it from further inviting, investigating or interrogating the immediate past governor.

In a notice of discontinuance of the suit instituted by Mrs Amina Yusuf Yargaya, Solicitor General, Kano State Ministry for Justice, the application is brought pursuant to Order 50 of the Federal High Court Civil Procedure Rules 2019 as amended.

A letter signed by the Kano Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Haruna Isa Dederi, dated July 4, 2023, and addressed to Sanusi Musa, SAN, read: “We write to notify you that Kano State government and the Attorney General of Kano State wish to debrief you of the earlier instructions given to you to handle the case NO: FHC/ KN/71/2023 between Attorney General of Kano State and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

“You and your team members are, therefore, instructed not to take any further steps on the matter, either by appearing in court or filing any processes in respect of the case.”

Recall that Kano State government under the former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, through Ministry of Justice, had issued a fiat instrument to Sanusi Musa, SAN, from Aliyu & Musa Legal Practitioner, to institute the case seeking to restrain EFCC from investigating the controversial dollar video.

However, the new governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, instructed the present Attorney General to discontinue the case.

The Federal High Court in Abuja had restrained the defendant, EFCC, from taking any further step in respect of the invitation, interrogation and investigation of Executive Chairman, Director of State Universal Basic Education, SUBEB, and Accountant General of Kano State in connection with the video clips of bribery allegations against Ganduje, the immediate past governor of Kano State.