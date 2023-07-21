Kane not ready to sign new Tottenham contract as Postecoglou wants player future resolved

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Tottenham new manager, Ange Postecoglou has said he wants the uncertainties surrounding the future of star player Harry Kane resolved as the club cannot allow the unpredictability to linger.

According to ESPN, Kane has made it clear he will not be signing a new deal but will not try to force a summer exit from the club either.

The England international remains keen to leave this summer should the club accept a transfer fee, but he won’t force a move away from North London.

“It’s fair to say I’m not relaxed about it,” Postecoglou told reporters. “I know that every time I am talking to [the press], or whenever Harry is going to talk, that’s the first question you are going to get. So, you’ve got to deal with it.

“I think, for everyone concerned, we don’t want to be doing it for too long. I don’t think that is good for anyone. I don’t think it is good for Harry, I don’t think it is good for the club, because as laser-focused as we want to be, you end up repeating yourself along the way.

Kane whose Spurs contract expires next June, scored 30 Premier league goals last season.

Kane who came through Tottenham’s academy is the club’s all-time record goalscorer with 280 goals in 435 appearances.

Sources confirmed to ESPN that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy values Kane at around £100 million ($128.5m) but faces allowing him to leave for nothing in 2024.

The England striker is open to a move to Bayern Munich, who have already had two bids rejected, the second of which was worth around £70m.

With his contract due to expire in 2024, the club must choose between accepting any significantly improved and viable offer or committing him to deliver goals for another season before losing him on a free transfer.

Postecoglou also said: “But the flip side of that is I don’t want to put a deadline on it, because that adds even more pressure. You want these things to happen for the right reasons. The reality of it is he’s still a contracted player at our football club, so that’s the way I see him.

“It’s not like his contract is ending on the 12th [of August] and he’s got to make a decision, he’s got another year. So from that part, I am not relaxed but I am not putting pressure on him or anyone else at the football club, saying: ‘Well, we need to do this.’ But I don’t think, deep down, any of us want it to go on for too long.”

The manager stated that he is working on the assumption he will have the star player at his disposal until he is told otherwise.

“The most important thing for me right now is to build a team that is going to be successful in the Premier League,” he said. “If I wait to see what an outcome is before I start that process I’m going to lose valuable time.”