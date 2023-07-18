Kane captains Tottenham as Postecoglou’s first game ends in 3-2 loss to West Ham

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Ange Postecoglou’s reign in charge of Tottenham Hotspurs has begun in a dramatic fashion as even a late fight-back could not stop his side from slumping to a slim 3-2 loss to fellow premier league rivals, West Ham.

Harry Kane captained the Tottenham side for their first pre-season match in Perth amidst talks about a potential departure. He was seemingly quiet and struggled to get into the game.

Tottenham started the game in stellar fashion but relented by conceding two goals. Headers from Danny Ings and Divin Mubama gave West Ham a commanding lead after a shambolic set-piece defending by the Spurs defense.

The Lilywhites continued to create goalscoring chances after coach Postecoglou made 11 alterations to his side at half-time. Giovani Lo Celso reduced the deficit as he volleyed past Lukasz Fanbiaski before Destiny Udogie headed into the far corner to equalize for Tottenham on his debut.

However, West Ham were not ready to back down as a long-range pass by Pablo Fornals found Gianluca Samacca whose superb strike secured the win to ensure a third successive win for West Ham in pre-season.

It was a convincing win for David Moyes’ men against their London rivals.