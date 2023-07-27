Kaduna: Uba Sani sacrifices 50% salary to new Trust Fund for the poor

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state has warned the 14 newly sworn-in Commissioners in the state against flamboyant lifestyles and launched a government-owned Trust Fund for the support of vulnerable, underserved populace.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of Commissioners in the state,the Governor said his administration has finally taken shape to bring succour to the citizens of Kaduna State, especially the poor, underserved and the vulnerable.

Uba Sani said the state is in a period of emergency that calls for BELT TIGHTENING. “We must take firm measures in Kaduna State to cut down on the cost of governance. We must, as political leaders, show our people the way. We must avoid ostentatious lifestyles. We must not be telling our people to make sacrifices while we are busy living in opulence,” he said.

He said the Commissioners were carefully selected to drive his administration’s SUSTAIN Agenda,adding that Commissioners must also use the old cars. “We must collectively make sacrifices. If we lead by example, our people will follow and support us,” he said.

The Governor seized the opportunity of the swearing -in to touch on some burning national issues as they affect Kaduna State and certain measures he has decided to take to better the living standards of citizens of Kaduna State.

“It marks a major milestone in the journey of our administration. Those who made it to the cabinet were considered based on their proven track records, skills and competences, as well as dedication and commitment to the service of Kaduna State,” he said.

“I stated that the Commissioners are joining our administration at the most challenging time in the history of our country. We are confronted with serious economic challenges. These challenges require the taking of extraordinary measures. It is for this reason that the President Bola Tinubu Administration has taken some hard, painful, but necessary decisions like the removal of subsidy on fuel,” he said.

He said his administration is already matching words with action in Kaduna State and vowed to continue to use the old cars inherited from the previous administrations in Kaduna State.

“I signed my first Executive Order on Tuesday, 25th July 2023. It is on “Financial Inclusion in Kaduna State”. We are committed to improving the lives of our citizens, especially the poor, underserved and vulnerable. Majority of our people are excluded from financial services, and by extension access to opportunities from the State and Federal Government. This is unacceptable. We shall develop a credible STATE REGISTER that will capture our people in the rural areas, as well as the urban poor. We shall assist them to open bank accounts to enable them to benefit from available opportunities. Our goal is to effectively integrate the poor, underserved and vulnerable in Kaduna State into the financial ecosystem, so that they can benefit from State and Federal Governments social investment programmes, as well as donor agencies interventions. Our people-centered administration will not rest until we positively impact the lives of the poor, underserved, voiceless and vulnerable in our state,” he said.

He said his administration will establish a Trust Fund for the poor and vulnerable to cater for the needs of the poor, underserved and vulnerable in Kaduna State.

“A Committee will be set up to develop a framework for the establishment of the Trust Fund. I will donate 50% of my salary to the Trust Fund for the next two years. This is part of my sacrifices towards reducing the cost of governance in Kaduna State, and to better the lot of the poor, underserved and vulnerable in our state,” the Governor said.

He charged the Commissioners to adopt the inclusive approach to leadership, build a team and see everybody as important.

“They must get down to work immediately and deliver on the 7-Point Agenda of our administration, namely: Safety and Security, Upgrade of Infrastructure, Strengthening Institutions, Trade and Investment, Agriculture, Investing in Human Capital, and Nurturing Citizens Engagement. The central focus of our administration is however the Transformation of the Rural Areas. We want to revitalize the economies of the rural areas through massive infrastructural development,” he said.

Warning the Commissioners to rise to the demands and challenges of their assignments the Governor said excuses for lacklustre performance will NOT be accepted.

“In the service of our dear state, we must put personal friendship aside. We shall strictly assess them based on performance indicators. Anyone that fails to measure up will be shown the way out. I however assured them that they will be given the support and tools they require to perform optimally,” he said.