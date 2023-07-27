Kaduna: Perform or be sacked, Uba Sani tells Commissioners

Gov. Uba Sani

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state has told the newly inaugurated Commissioners in the state that they shall be strictly assessed based on performance indicators and anyone who failed to measure up shall be shown the way out.

He said the state was in a period of emergency and must make grave decisions, and his administration will cut down on cost of governance to overcome the economic challenges.

The Governor spoke after swearing-in and administering oath of office to the new commissioners at the Council Chambers of Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna on Thursday.

Kaduna state, he said, was confronted with economic and security challenges and his government will set up a trust fund to cater for the poor, the underserved and the vulnerable people.

He said he will donate 50% of his salary to the trust fund.

According to him, ” we count on you to bring your experience and competence to bear on governance in the state. You are coming into our administration at a period when we are confronted with serious economic and security challenges. Creative and innovative steps are being taken to address the challenges. Our President took a hard and painful but necessary decision to remove fuel subsidy.”

“We are therefore in a period of emergency. We must cut down on cost of governance, ostentatious lifestyle. All commissioners must use their old vehicles. If we lead by example our people would follow. Excuses for lackluster performance will not be accepted, we shall strictly assess you based on performance indicators, anyone who failed to measure up shall be shown the way out.”

The Commissioners were former Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Abdullahi Aminu Shagali who was assigned Ministry of housing and urban development, the Director General, Kaduna state APC gubernatorial campaign, Prof. Muhammad Sani Bello was assigned ministry of education, a former commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Hajiya Umma Kaltume Ahmed was assigned ministry of Health.

A former chairman of Kaduna North local government, Hon. Sadiq Mamman Lagos was assigned ministry of local government and chieftaincy affairs, the immediate past accountant general of Kaduna state, Shizzer Nasara Bada was assigned ministry of Finance, former permanent secretary, Kaduna state ministry of works and infrastructure, Malam Murtala Mohammed Dabo was assigned ministry of agriculture, a former House of Representatives member, Hon. Mukhtar Ahmed Monrovia was assigned ministry of planning and budget.

Barr. Sule Shaibu was appointed the attorney general and commissioner for justice, Hajiya Rabi Salisu was appointed commissioner for women affairs and social development, Lere local government chairman, Hon. Abubakar Buba appointed commissioner for environment, Mrs Patience Fakai was assigned ministry of business, innovation and technology,

Auwal Musa Shugaba …., Arch. Ibrahim Hamza was assigned ministry of works and infrastructure, Prof. Benjamin Kumai Gugong was assigned ministry of sports development.