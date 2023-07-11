Kaduna Governorship tribunal: PDP to cross-examine INEC witness

PDP and its colour flags

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday prayed the Kaduna governorship elections tribunal to allow them to cross-examine the witness who presented the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) documents on the election before the court.

Oluwole Iyamu (SAN), lead counsel to PDP and its candidate, Isah Ashiru-Kudan, also questioned why the witness failed to present the ballot papers of some LGAs pertaining to the governorship election.

The witness, Mr Bonet Gwaza had concluded the presentation of elections documents to the tribunal.

Among the documents he presented were the INEC voters register for Kauru, Lere, Zaria and Igabi Local Government Areas (LGAs); the BVAs report for the 23 Local Government Areas; and Form EC40G for Igabi West constituency.

Earlier, Iyamu had also questioned why the INEC witness had not presented the ballot papers and boxes that were used for the elections in those LGAs.

The witness, who is also a system analyst at INEC, said an application had to be made to the INEC Headquarters in Abuja before it can be accessed.

Meanwhile, the INEC counsel, Abdullahi Aliyu, informed the court that the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) was out to the country.

The tribunal had subpoenaed the REC to appear before it.

Responding on the matter, the PDP counsel said having been duly served, the REC and INEC ought to have sent a representative.

Justice Victor Oviawie, who heads the three-man panel, adjourned the case till July 12, for cross-examination of the INEC witness.