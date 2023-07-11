Juventus willing to sell Paul Pogba for just £10m

By Enitan Abdultawab

Juventus are ready to cash in on Paul Pogba for a modest amount of £10m.

According to Gazella Dello Sport, an Italian media outlet, the Biaconeri are aiming to sell the former Manchester United midfielder for this meager fee to interested clubs.

The injury-prone midfielder has attracted the interests of a few Saudi Arabia clubs, with Al Ahli and Al Itihad waiting especially.

Recall Pogba was the world’s most-expensive player in 2016 when he switched from Juventus to Manchester United in a deal involving £105m.

However, the 2018 World Cup Winner left the club later revealing that his stint at the English club didn’t go as planned.

Upon expiration of his contract, the 31-year-old returned to Turin with hopes of helping Juventus take their “rightful place” by winning the Scudetto.

Pogba has only managed to appear in just 10 appearances with one assist as the French maestro continues to battle with a chain of injuries.

The latest injury he sustained came against Cremonese in May where he only lasted 24 minutes, limping out of the field with teary eyes.