Justify subsidy removal by showing proof of what savings’re used for — Bishop tells FG

By Ochuko Akuopha, Asaba

ANGLICAN Bishop of the Oleh Diocese, Delta State, Rt. Rev. John Aruakpor, has told the federal government to justify the fuel subsidy removal by showing proof of what the money saved is being used for.

He also told the Federal Government to “allow the populace come out of the effect of fuel subsidy removal before coming up with another subsidy removal in the name of ‘Student loan’

Aruakpor stated this while developing his Bishop Charge at the third session of the eight synod of the diocese held at St Michael’s Church, Otor-Owhe, Isoko North Local Government Area.

He said: “We give kudos to the bold step taken by this present administration on the removal of fuel subsidy, though it has taken its toll on the masses. The government is advised to take necessary steps to ameliorate of the people and that, they should do fast.”

He noted that a recent finding revealed that the average Nigerian lives on less than a dollar a day, saying that “this shows the level of poverty in the land.

“A removal of subsidy in the educational sector will amount to an increase of the number of ‘out of school’ population which will further increase crime rate crime. This will not be too healthy for a volatile like ours.”

On the ongoing election tribunal cases across the country, the Bishop said it is the judiciary that is on trial. “We are bold to say that neither PDP, APC, Labour Party, INEC nor any other is on trial but that the entire Nigeria Judiciary is the entity on trial.”

According to him, “INEC has messed up what was to put a crown of honour on her name. The judiciary therefore, cannot afford to fail. The eyes of the whole world are on Nigeria to see what the outcome of the case would be.

“We call on the judiciary being the common man to do and be seen to do justice to all the cases in their hands, especially that of the Presidency. The sanctity of the judiciary should be upheld.”