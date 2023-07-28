Just in: Troops arrest ex-soldier supplying arms to Boko Haram

File image for illustration.

…Neutralize 59 terrorists, rescue 88 kidnapped civilians

…Arrest 137 criminal elements including kidnappers, terrorists collaborators, oil theft perpetrators

…Destroys 69 Illegal refinery sites

…Foil’s stealing of crude products worth N388.44million

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops fighting against terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements in the country, have arrested a dismissed soldier engaged in Gun running and Supplying logistics to Boko Haram terrorists.

The ex-soldier who was dismissed from 5 Brigade, Damasak was arrested on 18 July 23, at Boi in Bogoro Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

This is just as troops during various operations, neutralized 59 terrorists, arrested a total number of 137 suspects including 88 criminals, 10 kidnappers, 20 gunmen and 19 suspected oil thieves.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba who made this known on Friday also disclosed that troops rescued 88 kidnapped hostages in the last week.

Troops in the Niger Delta destroyed 69 illegal refinery sites, recovered 323,650 liters of stolen crude oil, 128,700 liters of illegally refined AGO and 4,000 liters of DPK, while an estimated sum of N388,441,660.00 was denied the oil theft perpetrators.

Giving details of the operations, Major General Buba said, “In the course of operations in the North East, troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralized 13 terrorists, arrested 9 terrorists, 1 gunrunner and 2 suspected terrorists’ collaborators and rescued 18 hostages.

“Owing to troops onslaught, and other prevailing factors, a total of 764 terrorists comprising 2 adult males 336 adult females and 426 children surrendered to troops at different locations within theatre.

“Troops recovered a total of 68 weapons and 1,364 ammunition including 26 AK47 rifle, 4 pump action, 5 pistols and 19 Dane guns. Also, recovered are 1,083 rounds 7.62mm special, 228 rounds 7.62mm NATO, 14 rounds 5.56 by 45mm, 15 fully loaded AK47 magazines, and sum of N41,915.00 only and CFA 49,000.

“The Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai conducted air interdiction at terrorists’ hideouts in Tumbun Tulani among others in Borno State and effectively degraded the terrorists and their activities.

“In the North Central troops of Operation Whirl Stroke arrested 17 suspects and rescued one kidnapped hostage. Troops recovered 5 AK47 rifles, 2 fabricated rifles, one locally made gun, 4 Dane guns, 4 magazines, 12 fully loaded AK47 magazines and 785 rounds of 7.62mm special.

“Others include; 3 vehicle, 3 motorcycles, one Nigerian Merchant Navy ceremonial dress with peak cap, 4 Navy uniforms, 3 ranks, 3 badges, 14 mobile phones, 3 ID cards, one camel bag, 4 military boots, one jack knife, 2 camouflage vests, 2 fragmental jacket, 2 military belts, one pistol holder and some documents, 1 Jackknife, 2 wrist watches, 2 face caps and 4 bags of cement.

“In the North West, troops of Operation Whirl Punch and Hadarin Daji neutralized 13 terrorists and rescued 75 kidnapoed hostages in Zamfara, Sokoto and Katsina states.

“Troops carried out fighting patrols to Chikun and Giwa LGA of Kaduna State and rescued several kidnapped hostages in Kajuru and Birnin Gwari LGA of Kaduna

“Troops also recovered one GPMG, 3 AK47 rifles, one PKT gun, one FN rifle, one fabricated rifle, 10 Dane guns, 2 locally made pistols, 28 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 123 rounds of 7.62mm NATO and 22 rounds of 7.62mm empty cases.

“Others include: 12 motorcycles, 2 tricycles, 6 mobile phones, 4 cutlasses, one boafeng radio, one solar radio charger, one dagger and 12 arrows.

“The Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji conducted air interdiction on terrorist’s hideout in Sola in Jibia Local Government of Zamfara State and bombed the location which is used to attack commuters along Road Jibia-Katsina and take hostages.

“In the South-South and South East, troops of Operation Delta Safe destroyed 69 illegal refining sites, 36 wooden boats, 102 storage tanks, 77 ovens, 34 dugout pits, 31 speedboats and 5 outboard engines, 4 vehicles, 43 cooking ovens, 2 generators, 6 pumping machines.

“A total of 60 suspected criminals and oil vandals were apprehended within the period.

“Troops in conjunction with Department State Services in two separate operations raided Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network gun men hideout in Opkpanam Community in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State. Troops made contact neutralizing some of the gunmen and recovering weapons.

“Troops of Operation Udoka neutralized 3 gunmen and apprehended 23 suspects, recovered 3 AK47 rifle, one AKMS rifle, 4 pump action gun, 2 dane gun, one locally made pistol, 35 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 86 live cartridges and one locally made hand grenade.

“Others are: 6 vehicles, 11 motorcycles, 3 mobile phones, Nigerian Police uniform and boots, IPOB uniforms, one chain saw, rain coats and boots, one pumping machine.

“Troops also recovered 152 assorted rounds of ammunition, 23 calibers of weapons and 8 AK47 magazines. Others include: 6 vehicles, 2 boafeng radios, 1 8HP, electric saw, matchets, axe and IPOB flag dagger.

“Troops of Operation Awatse intercepted 2 different trucks loaded with substances believed to be cannabis along Road Ajilete in Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State. The trucks were carrying a total number 5,407 wraps of substances suspected to be cannabis.

“Troops also arrested suspected smugglers along Idoroko to Sango-Ota of Ogun State.”