Just in: Tinubu departs Lagos for Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu, has departed Lagos for Abuja, after spending five days Sallah holidays in the state.

President Tinubu departed the presidential wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, on Sunday, in the company of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos.

Before his departure, the President took the salute of the Nigeria Army parade.

During his five days stay in Lagos, President Tinubu paid a courtesy visit to the paramount rulers of Ijebuland, Egbaland, and the Akiolu of Lagos.

President Tinubu also played host to the President of Guinea Bissau and Chairman, Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, Umaro Sissoco Embalo in his Lagos residence on Saturday.

Details shortly…