Just in: Robbers vandalize road fittings on Second Niger bridge

The road fittings installed on the newly inaugurated Second Niger bridge have been vandalized by robbers.

It was learnt that the vandalization on the facility occured on Wednesday, with the expansion joint walkway on axis 330 of the bridge stolen.

A source is quoted to have said, “Unfortunately, It’s true. The stolen fitting is an element from the expansion joints of the bridge. Drivers on that road have to be careful as the damaged part can cause discomfort to motorists.”

According to report, the supervising engineers for the project have expressed worry over the incident.

Recall that former president, Muhammadu Buhari, commissioned the N336 billion bridge, alongside seven other infrastructural projects on May 23, 2023.

The former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, announced the completion of the bridge at a briefing in October 2022 after almost five decades of failed promises by successive administrations.

On December 15, 2022, the Federal Government also opened the Second Niger Bridge for use to ease traffic in the South-East during the festive season.

The Second Niger Bridge was first proposed during the 1978/79 political campaign by then-candidate Shehu Shagari of the National Party of Nigeria.

Patterned after the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, the 1.6 kilometres long bridge linking Anambra and Delta states is to decongest traffic on the existing Niger Bridge, boost economic activities, and connect the South-East with the rest of the country.

Meanwhile, the ministry spokesperson, Blessing Adams-Lere has yet to release an official confirmation on the incident.

Details later…