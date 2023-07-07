Just in: Osun assembly releases names of commissioners, special advisers [See full list]

The Osun State House of Assembly, has announced the names of Commissioner and Special Adviser nominees as forwarded to the Assembly by the Executive Governor of Osun State, Sen. Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke.

The Speaker of the Osun assembly, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun read the governor’s letter containing the nominees to members of the House of Assembly at Plenary on Friday, 7th July, 2023.

The Nominees are:

1. Barr. Oladosu Babatunde

2.Prince Bayo Ogungbangbe

3. Mr Sesan Epharaim Oyedele

4. Barr. Kolapo Alimi

5. Mr Soji Ajeigbe

6. Mr Moshood Olalekan Olagunju

7. Hon. George Alabi

8. Hon. Sunday Olufemi Oroniyi

9. Mr. Abiodun Bankole Ojo

10. Dr. Basiru Tokunbo Salami

11. Mr Morufu Ayofe

12. Mr Sola Ogungbile

13. Rev. Bunmi Jenyo

14. Mrs Ayo Awolowo

15. Barr. Wole Jimi Bada

16. Hon. Dipo Eluwole

17. Alh. Rasheed Aderibigbe

18. Prof. Morufu Ademola Adeleke

19. Mr Adeyemo Festus Ademola

20. Mr Olabiyi Anthony Odunlade

21. Barr. Jola Akintola

22. Hon. Mayowa Adejorin

23. Mrs Adenike Folashade Adeleke

24. Mr Tola Faseru

25. Alh. Ganiyu Ayobami Olaoluwa

The Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Osun State House of Assembly, Olamide Tiamiyu, in a statement, disclosed that state assembly has also set up an Ad-Hoc Committee to conduct preliminary screening of the nominees before they will appear before the House for full screening and confirmation.

Tiamiyu added that the process will be completed in good time.