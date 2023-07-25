Just in: July salaries will not be delayed – FG

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The Federal Government, has assured that there will not be a delay in the payment of July 2023 salaries for civil servants.

The Accountant General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, gave this asssurance during an interactive session with journalists in Abuja on Tuesday.

Recall that there were delays in the payment of May and June 2023 salaries.

Madein noted that the delay in the May and June 2023 salaries was due to some bottlenecks beyond the control of the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

She however, noted that modalities had been put in place to ensure that salaries were paid as and when due.

She said, “For May and June, we encountered some difficulties beyond our control but I can assure you that everything has been put in place to ensure that July 2023 salaries are not delayed and will be paid any moment from now.”

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, noted that workers would smile soon.

Yemi-Esan made the comment following questions surrounding palliatives to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal on civil servants.