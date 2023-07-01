Jungle justice: Police launches manhunt for killers of woman accused of witchcraft

Madam Martina Okey Itagbor, accused of witchcraft and burnt to death in Cross River.

…jungle justice, a heinous crime – CP Grimah

…Gov Otu orders arrest of 14 alleged perpetrators

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The Cross River state Police Command has launched a manhunt for the alleged killers of the woman accused of witchcraft, Mrs Martina Itagbor in Akamkpa Local Government Area of the State on the 18th of June.

Mrs Itagbor was accused of witchcraft and also being behind the death of several young people in her community including two brothers who died on their way back from Calabar from the inauguration of House of Assembly members.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Gyogon Grimah directed that the perpetrators be tracked down, arrested and prosecuted according to the law.

This was made known in statement by the Command’s PPRO, SP Irene Ugbo, and made available to newsmen in Calabar on Saturday.

The Commissioner who described the incident as unfortunate stressed that no individual or group has the right to take another life under any guise whatsoever.

Vanguard learned that the deceased, Mrs Itagbor, a mother of four, was accused of witchcraft following the death of two brothers who died in a ghastly motor accident.

It was on the heels of the accusations that the mother of four was beaten, her fingers chopped off , and was also set ablaze by some irate youths of Old Netim community in Akamkpa LGA.

According to CP Grimah, jungle justice is a heinous crime that the police seriously frowns at and would do everything necessary to ensure such does not repeat itself again because no one has the right to take life.

“The issue of jungle justice is one crime that the Police does not take lightly and as such, we have already commenced manhunt for those responsible for the dastardly act.

“Those responsible, no matter how highly placed, will be arrested and prosecuted according to the laws of the land.”

“We are going to treat them like the criminals that they are, and no stone would be left unturned on this matter , they can only run , but won’t hide , enough is enough , jungle justice is not the solution.

“All those involved in the murder of Mrs Itagbor would be brought to book, and the law will take it’s full cause, we won’t relent until they are in our custody ,” CP Grimah assured.

Meanwhile, Cross River state Governor, Sen. Bassey Otu has said that the State, like every other part of the country is governed by the constitution and no form of brigandage and criminal acts will be tolerated.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Ogbeche, the governor ordered law enforcement agency to arrest and ensure that the perpetrators face full wrath of the law

Gov Otu said that the allegation, if proven true, was not only repulsive but barbaric against all civility.

Otu said :” My attention has been drawn to the alleged burning to death of a citizen of the state, Madam Martina Itagbor of Old Netim in Akamkpa LGA of the State by some unscrupulous, wild and criminally minded youths.

“It is sheer savagery and cowardice for the youths or anybody to take the laws into their hands, moreso involving a helpless woman,

“Such abhorrent acts have no place in our constitutional democracy that Nigeria practices which our state is part of. Our people must do away with all relics of culture that promotes violence, murder and criminality such as in this instance.

“To this end, | am directing the Commissioner of Police in the state to mobilize all tactical and investigative assets and ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous act are brought to justice.

“I further wish to warn against all of such acts as we have laws and statutes to deal with such of wrongdoings and disagreements.

“As an administration committed to the People’s First Agenda, my administration will be intolerant to acts capable of breaching the peace, endangering citizens and businesses and portraying the state in a bad light.

“I urge all community leaders, religious institutions and civil society organizations to do more in the area of civic education while championing the crusade for tolerance and respecting constituted authority especially amongst our youths as anyone found taking the laws into their hands will be made to have their day in court,” Governor Otu said.