Jungle justice: 26 in police net over murder of Itagbor in C’River

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

No fewer than 26 persons have been arrested by a Joint Tactical team of the Cross River State Police Command and are currently being questioned over their alleged involvement in the murder of Mrs. Martina Itagbor.

The arrest was carried out in a covert operation in the early hours of yesterday, where no fewer than 26 person suspected to be involved in the murder of Mrs. Itagbor were arrested.

It will be recalled that on June 18, about 20 persons were fingered in the barbaric killing of Mrs.

Itagbor, who they set ablaze in a dastardly act after chopping off her fingers and destroying her house at New Netim in Akamkpa LGA of Cross River State and then posted the video on social media.

In a statement, yesterday, by the command’s spokesperson, Irene Ugbo, the Commissioner of Police, CP Gyogon Grimah, who had earlier vowed to get to the root of the matter said no one would be spared no matter their position and how long it takes.

“We stand unwavering in our resolve, unyielding to any obstacle that may hinder the police from unravelling the depths of this matter.

“Our aim is to restore the public’s confidence, allowing them to live freely and abide by the principles of our constitutionally protected society.

“It is unfortunate that despite lacking concrete proof or hard evidence, this woman, who had been an integral part of the community for countless years, fell victim to a heinous act of violence by some unscrupulous elements.

“To compound the tragedy, she was denied the dignity of a proper burial, as those responsible took the law into their own hands by allegedly washing away the ashes of her remains.

“The prosecution of such criminal elements commences with the apprehension of suspects. Each individual taken into custody will undergo meticulous and professional processing, ensuring that those found guilty will be promptly brought before the court of law.

“The petition lodged by the complainants points fingers at the youths within the community, and as a result, we have summoned all relevant stakeholders, including the village head and youth leader, among others.

“Our actions are guided by the provisions of the law, as we diligently pursue justice. I can assure the good people of Cross River that no matter what happens in this case, nothing will be swept under the carpet neither will the command leave any stone unturned.”

“We will undertake the necessary actions, taking into account the utmost importance of safeguarding and upholding human rights.”