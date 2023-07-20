JTF urged to step up war against oil theft

File image for illustration.

By Jimitota Onoyume

National Coordinator task force of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria on anti pipeline vandalism , Alhaji Musa Saidu has urged the military component set up to combat illegal oil theft in the Niger Delta region, Joint Task Force, JTF, to step up the fight.

Speaking against the backdrop of a recent discovery by the Navy of an illegal bunkering area in the region Saidu recalled that his group had drawn attention to the illegal bunkering operations going on at the spot called Market place , since 2019, adding that they submitted report on the illegal operations to the office of the Chief of Defence Staff in 2020, the NNPCLtd and several other security agencies in the region but nothing concrete was done to eliminate the nefarious operations at the place

He said the recent finding by the Navy was like a vindication of their earlier report.

Continuing, Alhaji Saidu said if steps had been taken when the IPMAN task force discovered the illegal bunkering spot and made appropriate reports probably the illicit activity would have been wiped out of that place before the Navy found it again several years after.

“My team was the first to discover that illegal pipeline stuff years ago. We arrested the operators with Cotonou gunboat and eight trucks. We arrested them and handed them over to the military.

“Now the Navy is saying they have discovered the site of the illegal operations. We wrote our report on this site then and handed it to the office of the Chief of Defence Staff, the NNPC. “

Saidu also spoke against the destruction of boats and vessels impounded with illegal crude, fearing that such move could hamper investigation.

He said the federal government should not hesitate to disband structures like the JTF if its not making good impact in the fight against oil theft.

“Why destroy a stolen crude ? No room for investigation. They can’t tell us they are fighting illegal bunkering by setting the boats ablaze.

“Government should take drastic steps to end bunkering. Government should investigate.

“Maintaining the JTF is costly for the country. They should scrap it if it is not making desired impact on the war against oil theft “.