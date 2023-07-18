Jonathan meets Tinubu at Presidential Villa

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, on Tuesday met with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Recall that the former president had also visited Tinubu at the Villa in June.

Addressing journalists during the visit, Jonathan, who doubles as Head of the ECOWAS Mediation Team to Mali, said the visit was to discuss issues relating to Africa and the West Africa subregion.

Jonathan said, “I came to brief the president about some continental and subcontinental bodies.

“I am the ECOWAS mediator for Mali and I’m the chair of the West African Elders Forum. So, there are certain issues bordering on the continent and the subregion that I discuss with various presidents,” he added.