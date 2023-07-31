Job Racketeering: Reps summon IPPIS desk officer Haruna Kolo over extortion  

Reps ask NUC to suspend fees’ hike in universities

By Gift Chapi-Odekina

The House of Representatives investigating MDAs, job racketeering and gross mismanagement of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System on Monday summoned the IPPIS Desk officer in the Federal Character Commission FCC, Haruna Kolo as well as Isah Ahmed all of the IPPIS to appear before the lawmakers on Friday alongside the Federal Character Commission.

The Chairman of the committee gave the summon after the chairman of the Commission, Farida Dankaka exposed that Haruna Kolo has been fingered in illegal employment and extorting money from the teeming populace.

Appearing before the lawmakers, Farida Dankaka said Haruna Kolo is at large and has refused to honour the invitation of the Commission over Job racketeering and has ported to AMCON and didn’t resign as a staff from FCC.

The Committee also requested that the Managing Director of AMCON, Ahmed Kuru should appear before the Committee to answer questions as to how Mr kolo was employed to the AMCON without resigning from Federal Character Commission (FCC) . The Human resource manager of the IPPIS was also fingered and is under investigation of ICPC.

Farida Dankaka in her submission said “When I heard about Kolo I asked that a disciplinary committee should look into his matter”

“I requested for Kolo to report to the commission and up till today he is no where to be found” she added

Meanwhile a victim of the job racketeering , Mr Abdulamak Isah Ahmed from Adamawa State said he is a beneficiary of the recruitment carried out in 2021 and did his IPPIS in October 2021 but was denied posting by same Haruna Kolo

He said “We are 27 in number that have been captured by IPPIS payroll but Kolo who collected the money and the Federal Character Commission has refused to post us”

The lawmakers in their submission questioned the rationale behind salaries paid with letters of employment and no posting.

Recall that Vanguard reported several dirty job racketeering in the Federal Character Commission with monies paid in USSD.

The Chairman of the Commission Farida Dankaka was alleged to be in the middle of the whole marketing while the State Commissioners were also accused of wanting jobs and buying property, a move Mrs Farida Dankaka said she objected to.

The bone of the contention is the accusation that employment has been carried out but no Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System.

But her submission was countered by Mr Abdulmalik Isa who submitted that he got his recruitment letter with salaries paid and yet to be posted.

While the FCC Chairman holds opinion contrary, the state Commissioners appears to be on same page with Mr Abdulmalik that employment was carried out and IPPS executed.

To this end the Chairman of the Adhoc Committee requested Mr Kolo to appear along with Abdulmalik Isa.The Committee also requested bank statement from the CBN.

Also speaking at the meeting, Enugu State Commissioner Ginika Tor threatened to sue the FCC Chairman Farida Dankaka for defamation of character.

She said the prerequisite for the position is a school leaving certificate and proceeded to acquire a diploma in Law as against claims by Farida Dankaka that she has only school leaving certificate

The Committee adjourned hearing with the Commission and aggrieved commissioners till Friday August 4th

Speaking also before the committee, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan also accused some agencies of violating waivers given to them on job recruitment.

According to her this made her office to put an end to giving agencies open waivers but waivers with conditions of caderas and level of personnel to employ.

She also debunked the allegations that the Head of service takes 10% from agencies when it comes to job.

“I want to categorically say that the Head of service offers services to agencies without any demand.

“Several agencies have violated waivers on recruitment that was why we agreed to stop giving blank waivers to agencies. We evaluate them to see their recruitment capacities.

“Most institutions that violate this waivers are academic institutions, teaching hospital and others. When given waivers, they employ more non academic staff than academic staff that was why we decided when ever they want to recruit they should write to the National Universities Commission who oversees them directly then NUC will write us”,she added.

The committee Chairman Yusuf Gagdi in his remarks to the Head of Service said, though the committee also has several petition against the head of service on the issue of Job racketeering, it would still invite her for in derogation on the matter