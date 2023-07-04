Jigawa Gov submits list of 16 nominees to State Assembly

Gov. Namadi

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Jigawa state Governor Umar Namadi has submitted a list of 16 nominees to be screened by the State House of Assembly as Commissioners.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Bala Ibrahim and made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

Bala stated that the list, made up of two women and 14 men, was submitted to the Assembly in accordance with section 192 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The nominees include Ibrahim Babangida Umar, Prof Hannatu Sabo Muhammad, Dr Muhammad Abdullahi Kainuwa, Aminu Kanta, Ahmad Garba MK, Ibrahim Garba Hannun Giwa and Dr Lawan Yunusa Danzomo.

Also on the list are Dr Isah Yusuf Chamo, Sagir Musa Ahmed, Hadiza Abdulwahab, Col Muhammad Alhassan (rtd), Dr Nura Ibrahim Dandoka and Engr Gambo Shuaibu Mallam.

Others are Awwalu Danladi Sankara, Musa Adamu Aliyu and Muttawa Namadi.

The state Governor expressed hope that the Assembly will consider his nominees.

“It is my hope that this exercise will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the honorable members of the House” he stated.