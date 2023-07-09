Jeovil sets to empower youths with startup mentorship

Jeovil Group, an excellence-driven group of companies with business interests in key economic sectors that cut across cleaning services, construction, hospitality, printing,, agriculture, technology and FMCG has announced its plans to launch a 3 -months mentorship empowerment program for youths (aspiring and early-stage entrepreneurs) tagged ‘Excell with Excellence’.



Speaking to the Group Managing Director, Ms. Ejiro Agambi, she revealed that the virtual program which will start in July, would be an eye-opener for every participant as they will be equipped with the right knowledge, resources and mentorship needed to kick-start and thrive in entrepreneurship. This will include digital tools through training on how to make informed decisions as an entrepreneur.

Ejiro Agambi, CEO of Jeovil Group, speaking about the purpose of the Excellwith Excellencet empowerment program for youths, said “Our company’s mission on this project is to contribute to decent work and economic growth by making the rightmentorship and resources available for young entrepreneurs to excel with excellence”.

We believe that doing this will greatly contribute to reducing unemployment in Nigeria and Africa at large because when a business excels, it grows, and when it grows, it expands, leading to more employment opportunities for Aftican youths.Application windows will be open from July 9th 2023 to July 15th 2023.