Firm rehabilitates Gombe School, donates e-library

Nigeria’s foremost international touring bikers, Jeje Riders Nigeria, has rehabilitated some buildings of Government Day Secondary School, Orji Estate, Gombe and donated a fully equipped electronic library

(e-Library) to the school.

The rehabilitation project included a class which was converted to an e-Library centre; the school admin block and staff room; provision and construction of state of the art 36 student Desk and chairs.

Others are: provision of 36 new computer systems; provision and installation of 15 solar powered panels with all accessories including cage and gates; and a 6-month training contract for both staff and

students.

In a press statement signed by the president, Jeje Riders Nigeria International, Mr Ibrahim Tizhe Mathew, made available to journalists said the donation was made recently as part of activities heralding the maiden edition of The Gombe Grand Converge, which was held in the state recently.

Mathew said that at the heart of Jeje Riders Nigeria’s creed is support for humanity.

“In this regard, we have aligned ourselves with the United Nations in the pursuit of its shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for mankind and the planet, today and into the future by focusing the

little resources we are able to pull together among ourselves to support the provision of quality education and healthcare for the less privileged communities and members of society.”

In the statement, a member of Jeje Riders, Mr Tijjani St. James, while speaking on the occasion noted that Gombe was selected for the inaugural e-library donation to honour the Emir of Gombe and Grand

Patron of Superbikes Clubs of Nigeria, His Royal Highness Alhaji (Dr) Abubakar Shehu-Abubakar III CFR.

According to him, the emir successfully brought together over five hundred bikers from Africa and across the world to Gombe in a four-day series of social networking, action against climate change with the planting of over 10,000 trees, and cultural exchanges among others, June 8 – 12, 2023.

Stressing further, St. James said that Gombe was also chosen because it is the gateway to Northeast Nigeria, a region heavily setback in infrastructural development due to years of terrorist attacks and displacement of citizens.

As a result, he lamented that agriculture; education and healthcare

have been the worst hit in the region.

He said Jeje Riders had earlier, in 2022, donated a block of fully furnished classrooms in Mildlu community of Madagali local government area of Adamawa State.

In the same year, the group took their humanitarian gesture to the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital and Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital all in Kaduna.

They donated high tech medical equipment worth millions of naira for the treatment of heart conditions.

The group was also in Jigawa State in 2022 to respond to the flood that ravaged the state.

Food items delivered to Jigawa State government included 200 bags of

Maize 120kg, 200 cartons of noodles among others to support 200 households that were victims of the flood disaster.

Responding to the gesture, the principal, Government Day Secondary

School, Orji Estate, Abdullahi Yuguda Bojude, while speaking on behalf of the Gombe State Ministry of Education appreciated the humanitarian gesture of Jeje Riders Nigeria towards the school.

“We really appreciate the Jeje Riders Nigeria for immensely coming to the school’s rescue by carrying out the following in the school: Renovation and rehabilitation of a class which was converted to e-library centre; renovation and rehabilitation of school admin block and staff room; provision and construction of state of the art 36 student Desk and chairs; provision of 36 new computer systems; provision and installation of 15 solar powered panels with all there accessories including cage and gates; and to provide for 6 month training for both staff and students.”

Meanwhile, the group said it seeks to work with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to curb drug abuse and peddling among youths by focusing on secondary school students with mentorship, counselling and material support to sway them away from drugs and other social vices.

Explaining the source of funds for the e-library project and other projects donated over the years across the country, an Associate Professor and consultant surgeon at the Kaduna State University Teaching Hospital, Dr Mohammed Garba Mainasara, a member of the group said “till date, funds for all projects we have executed have come from contributions by our members from hard earned incomes. However, we look forward to partnering with credible individuals and organisations to expand our work in the quest to improve the quality of life and the future of our young ones in these parts of the world.”

JeJe Riders is a group of touring bikers with many charity and community programs for supporting the less privileged, complementing government efforts in promoting digital literacy, education, publichealthcare service delivery and fight against rape, drug abuse and related awful act in the society.

Among government officials that graced the occasion were the deputy director, School Services, Gombe State Ministry of Education, Mr Nasir Muhammad and other invited guests.