Home » Entertainment » Jay Z’s mother marries longtime lesbian partner, Roxanne Wilshire
Entertainment

July 4, 2023

Jay Z’s mother marries longtime lesbian partner, Roxanne Wilshire

Jay Z’s mother marries longtime lesbian partner, Roxanne Wilshire

Gloria Carter, mother of American rapper, Jay-Z has tied the knot with longtime partner Roxanne Wilshire in New York City.

The event was attended by notable celebrities, with Jay Z leading the way as a proud son.

People in attendance include Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Tyler Perry, Robin Roberts among a host of others. 

They made their way into the Manhattan venue alongside Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles-Lawson and the singer’s cousin Angie Beyince while her faithful bodyguard Julius cleared the path.

As the evening drew to a close, the newlyweds were seen leaving the party with Gloria dressed in a white suit, and Roxanne in a stunning gold and white shimmery outift.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.