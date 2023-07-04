Jay Z’s mother marries longtime lesbian partner, Roxanne Wilshire

Gloria Carter, mother of American rapper, Jay-Z has tied the knot with longtime partner Roxanne Wilshire in New York City.

The event was attended by notable celebrities, with Jay Z leading the way as a proud son.

People in attendance include Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Tyler Perry, Robin Roberts among a host of others.

They made their way into the Manhattan venue alongside Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles-Lawson and the singer’s cousin Angie Beyince while her faithful bodyguard Julius cleared the path.

As the evening drew to a close, the newlyweds were seen leaving the party with Gloria dressed in a white suit, and Roxanne in a stunning gold and white shimmery outift.