Jamie Foxx waves to fans in first appearance since hospitalization

Jamie Foxx has been spotted in public for the first time since enduring a medical complication that led to his April hospitalization.

On Sunday, TMZ shared footage of Foxx in a boat on the Chicago River was made public. Foxx appears to be healthy in the footage, throwing a peace sign to the cameraman. He was onboard with several other guests.

Foxx was admitted to an Atlanta hospital in April after facing a “medical complication.” His daughter, Corinne Foxx, confirmed the situation at the time:

“Luckily due to quick action and great care he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

The new footage of Foxx marks his first public appearance since, seemingly affirming that the actor is on his road to recovery. Foxx later released a personal statement thanking fans for their “love” and assuring them that he was “feeling blessed” amid his recovery.

Details surrounding Foxx’s condition have been sparse in the weeks since, though his daughter shared that he had been “recuperating” and “playing pickleball” in late May.

At the time of his hospitalization, Foxx was filming the Netflix film “Back in Action,” starring alongside Cameron Diaz.

He is also the host and executive producer of the Fox game show “Beat Shazam,” which launched in 2017.

The sixth season premiered in May with Nick Cannon taking over guest hosting duties due to Foxx’s hospitalization. Both Jamie and Corinne Foxx are set to co-host “We Are Family,” a new music-themed game show set to debut on Fox in 2024.