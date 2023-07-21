IYC: Disregard rumour of rescheduled election, I remain President – Alaye

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

AS some candidates prepare for a rescheduled election into offices in the Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, Worldwide, on Friday and Saturday in Bayelsa State, Dr Theophilus Alaye, has stated that he remains the duly elected 9th President of IYC, calling on members to disregard the “rumoured rescheduled election.”

In a statement made available to newsman in Yenagoa on Friday and signed by Alaye and the ELECO chairman, Uran Solomon, said, “the election of officers into the 9th National Executive Council,NEC, of IYC was successfully conducted on the 19th of July 2023 as agreed by all structures stakeholders of Council,” where Alaye emerged as president.

However, some aggrieved candidates have resolved to conduct a rescheduled election this weekend, alleging that they did not participate in the election that took place on Wednesday, July 19th.

The statement said: “The general public, particularly members of council, are strongly advised to disregard the rumour of a rescheduled IYC election holding at ijaw House Bayelsa state today, 21/22 july.

“This statement has become necessary in view of the fact that the election of officers into the 9th NEC was successfully conducted on the 19th of July 2023 as agreed by all structures stakeholder of Council.

“Let me state emphatically that upon the conclusion of election, the NECOM/ELECO is accordingly dissolved, therefore does not have the constitutional powers to conduct elections whatsoever.

“I hereby call on Security Agencies, the government of Bayelsa State and critical stakeholders of council to call to order those behind this devilish plot to factionalise the IYC and create tension in the Ijaw nation particularly Bayelsa state.

“Let me assure the Ijaw nation that the 9th NEC ably led by myself Dr. Theophilus Alaye is determined to address salient issues affecting the Ijaw nation and put council on the right path.

“Let me call on everyone who contested and all council players to work with the 9th NEC to move the Ijaw nation forward.”