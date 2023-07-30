Iwo indigenes laud Tinubu for appointing kinsman as aide

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Prominent indigenes of Iwo, Osun state have commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing their Kinsmen, Tunde Rahman, as his Senior Special Assistant on media.

The indigenes gathered at the Multi-purpose hall of Royal Hotel, Iwo, for a thanksgiving and prayer session described Rahman’s appointment as ‘a round peg in a round hole.’

Speaking on behalf of the indigenes under the aegis, Iwo Independent Group, former Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy and Chief Press Secretary to former Osun Governor, Ismail Omipidan described Rahman as a man of virtues and thoroughbred professional.

Addressing the gathering, Sheikh Dawood Molasan expressed profound gratitude to President Tinubu for finding the son of the town worthy of the appointment based on merit.

The cleric who implored Nigerians to continue to support the administration of President Tinubu in its avowed commitment to transform the country, said the current socioeconomic realities were testaments to great things awaiting Nigeria.

“In view of the current situation in the country occasioned by the economic reality, I want to appeal to Nigerians to bear with the present administration as it has been very preoccupied to transform the country.

“We are all concerned on the current situation, and in the light of this, we must begin to rally round the government at all levels in a bid to overcome the situation as soon as possible.

“As citizens, it is apposite to be bothered in a situation like this but the reality remains that the current socioeconomic situation is a catalyst to prosperity and all round success for all and sundry”, he said.

The cleric who hailed the new SSA to the President on Media for being a pride not only to Iwoland or Osun and Nigeria but indeed in the global media profession as an accomplished journalist of no mean repute, prayed for his success in office.

In his goodwill message, Omipidan, described Rahman’s appointment as ‘much expected’, saying he has no doubt in his mind that the media guru would make the nation proud.