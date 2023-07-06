I’ve not met somebody claiming to be Bassey Umo Eno- Akpan tells Tribunal

…Respondents to open defence Monday 11th

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE candidate of the Young Progressives Party, YPP, in Akwa Ibom State, on Thursday told the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Uyo, that he was not aware or met anybody who have come to claim the name ‘Bassey Umo Eno’ or the 1981 WAEC Certificate, other than governor Umo Eno.

Akpan who was listed as the last Witness in the petition he jointly filed with his party the YPP, testified at the resumed hearing of the case on Thursday.

“My Lord I have not met somebody with the name Bassey Ump Eno, but I have met Eno Umo Bassey with Eno as the surname and not Bassey”, Akpan testified.

When also asked by Paul Usoro(SAN) Counsel to the second Respondent) if he was aware that a WAEC official, subpoenaed by his own Lawyer had earlier testified in Court Akpan responded, “Yes my Lord”.

Senator Akpan further told the Tribunal that he did not make any interrogation or interact with the WAEC for the purpose of the allegation he made in his witness statement regarding the arrangement of Umo Eno’s name in his 1981 WAEC Certificate, and that he had never worked at WAEC.

He confirmed that the candidate number on the certificate governor Umo Eno had presented to INEC is exactly the same as the candidate number in the result listing that WAEC presented.

Apart from his WAEC certificate which was arranged as Akpan Albert Bassey, (Surname, first name and last name) other documents shown to him which he acknowledged belonged to him including a Notice of Appeal in respect of Federal High Court he filed against judgement of the EFCC, however did not follow same arrangement as the document bore “Albert Bassey”.

Also the first petitioner, could not prove why his elder brother, Ime Albert Akpan also has ‘Albert ‘which he had earlier told the Tribunal earlier was his first name.

When asked earlier by Abdul Mohammed (SAN), Counsel to the first Respondent, Independent National Electoral Commissíon (INEC) if he was accredited using the BVAs, Akpan responded in the affirmative, adding that after voting in his polling unit he went back to his House.

PW18 further told the Tribunal that the information he got regarding the conduct of the Governorship election exercise was based on written reports from his party’s agents across all the over 4000 Polling Unit (PUs) in the state.

He equally testified that the Polling Units agents that informed him that his votes were suppressed, and that some of them were chased away from some polling Units.

Asked how his votes were suppressed , he responded, “Based on the infractions I have highlighted in my Witness statement. And this infractions were as reported to me by agents in writing”, Akpan said.

He however disagreed with the INEC Counsel that none of his agents were prevented from monitoring the conduct of the Governorship election.

Asked if he visited other polling Units during the election, Akpan simply responded, “I didn’t have to visit other units as we were represented by our agents”

The three-member panel fixed the case till 11th and 12th days of July 2023 for the Respondents (INEC, Umo Eno, PDP), to open and close their defence to the allegations by Senator Bassey Akpan and his party YPP.

Fielding questions from newsmen after the Court proceedings, the Counsel to the Petitioners, Tunde Falola simply said “We have closed our case today, it is for the Respondents to come and open their defence”

Also responding to questions, Paul Usoro lead Counsel to governor Umo Eno expressed the optimism that the evidence given by the last witness and first Petitioner regarding the allegation of Certificate forgery would put an end to the issue.

“If you recall WAEC had said they don’t arrange names. WAEC made it very clear that names was based on what was sent from the Schools, and that it can be sent in absolutely any order. And the witness has never worked in WAEC, So he was not even competent to start saying which Certificate is genuine and which Certified is not genuine.

“And by the way while we are talking about name placement he (Petitioner) identified three sets of documents relating to himself, where the names are placed differently. So he is not even competent to start talking about how peoples names are placed. And he acknowledged that all those documents belongs to him”, Usoro asserted