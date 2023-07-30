I’ve been a victim of no accommodation – Simon Adozi

By Rita Okoye

Becoming successful and rich is the dream of many people. While some are dreaming and hoping to become successful and influential, there are others who are living that dream. Most of them through hardwork, determination, commitment and persistence.

For the Managing Director, Adozillion homes, Simon Nwachukwu Adozi he ventured into the real estate industry and became quite successful at it after he conquered accommodation hurdles.

According to Simon Adozi, he had been a victim of no accommodation and living in houses that are not conducive.

“So, it has been part of my commitment to make sure that I didn’t just escape living in the shanties, but that I am able to provide decent accommodation for people too.

“I have been in this real estate sector for almost 10 years. I have been putting in the work and doing my best. So, being recognised in the ’40 Under 40 CEOs of Africa’ and the ‘Top 100 Most Influential CEOs in Africa’ is something that makes me feel that I am doing the right thing and I am headed in the right direction. It is a call to more work and we are capable and ready to do it.”

Just a few months ago, Adozillion homes launched a world class and glamour project called ‘’Monte Carlo City’’ located in Epe, Lagos.

According to the CEO, ‘’Monte Carlo is a city of Glitz and Glamour located in Lagos City, Epe. An eco friendly estate, immersed in an entirely green environment where you sit at the comfort of nature and ease the bustles and hustles of Lagos state and experience the entire world in one estate.”

Simon Adozi further added, “Interestingly, Monte Carlo Lagos is an answer to people who sought for a serene environment in Lagos that will keep them in Lagos, but away from the noises, hustles and bustles of the busy Lagos. That is why Adozillion homes and realty is infusing a positive energy into a bubbling city full of Lights and glamor.”

“The most exciting thing is that Monte Carlo gives you the experience of different cities in the world in one estate because it features themed building hubs, Arcade centers, resort beach house, hotels, apartments and marine bay etc.”