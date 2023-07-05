It’s too early to condemn Tinubu’s administration – Don

President Tinubu

….say may worse than Buhari in fighting corruption

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A Professor of Political Science and International Relations, Babafemi Badejo on Wednesday said, it is too early to condemn any of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s policies and programmes in the last 30 days of his administration.

Badejo, a professor of Political Science and International Relations at Chrisland University, who said this while delivering the maiden inaugural lecture of the institution opined that, Tinubu may do better than Buhari in other sectors, but not in fighting corruption.

He argued that Tinubu’s performance in one month is a pointer that his administration will bring relief to Nigerians in the current hard situation.

He however predicted that President Tinubu-led administration will be worse than that of his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari in the fight against corruption.

The don declared that, Buhari failed woefully in the fight against corruption and Tinubu may not do any better in that regard.

Badejo, whose lecture was titled “Interests”, noted that, Tinubu’s silence on anti-corruption war since assumption of office has proven that the President may not be serious about anti-corruption war.

He said, “It is my own view that former President Muhammadu Buhari failed woefully on the issue of anti-corruption.

“He started by wanting to implement the UN anti-corruption’s strategy and went further to appoint a committee and that committee did nothing till today.

“On President Tinubu, it is too early to give a conclusion, but I can say that from what he has done in one month, he will do by far better than Buhari, but not on corruption.

“He (Tinubu) has not been talking about corruption, but all he has been saying is that he is going to make sure that make judges are comfortable, make everybody comfortable, but no country in the world can be comfortable by staying very far away from fighting corruption. Maybe, he will change his mind later on corruption. I wish him well.”

The Don lamented that, Nigerians had been making corruption to thrive by being “too docile and tolerant of corruption for too long.”

“Successive administrations, including that of President Buhari, have not faced corruption frontally with the full force of a political will that goes beyond mere lip service.

“Though possibly a hasty conclusion, I do not think the objective realities would allow President Tinubu to do any better, even if he ever wanted to fight corruption. The resultant outcome is unfruitful half-heartedly done prosecutorial gimmicks and noise, cherry-picking and selective haphazard trials.

“There is need to ensure that in dealing with corruption, no one is immune or beyond the reach of the laws, by virtue of whatever relationships or status. This is indeed very important as part of steps by the President and those in top leadership positions, to begin to demonstrate their commitment to the anti-corruption war, through their personal examples of zero tolerance for corruption.

“The fight against corruption in Nigeria requires concerted commitments and ingenuity as part of a holistic approach”, the don added.